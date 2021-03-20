Bischoff was promoted to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Bischoff appeared in four games with Vegas last season but has yet to score his first NHL point. The 26-year-old defenseman likely won't get into the Golden Knights' lineup as long as the team is healthy.
