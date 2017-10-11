Golden Knights' James Neal: Continues red-hot start
Neal buried two goals -- one on a power play -- in a 5-2 victory over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
In the team's inaugural home contest, the Golden Knights wasted no time putting on a show, scoring four goals in the first period, capped off by back-to-back scores by Neal. More importantly, his power-play goal was the first in Vegas history, snapping an 0/12 start to the year. The 30-year-old winger has scored the game-winning goal in each of his team's first three games and is tied for second in the NHL with five goals.
