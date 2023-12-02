Patera was brought up from AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Patera's recall does not bode well for the availability of Adin Hill (lower body) ahead of Saturday's contest versus Washington. Hill was forced to leave Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver for precautionary reasons. If Hill isn't available for Saturday's matchup, Patera may end up serving as Logan Thompson's backup.
