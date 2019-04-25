Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Key distributor for young club
Schmidt had four assists representing his point total over seven games in the series loss to the Sharks.
All of Schmidt's offensive production transpired between Games 2-4. With further consideration to the 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) he produced in the regular season -- spanning 61 contests after he returned from a PED-related suspension -- the power-play defenseman should continue to be met with universal interest in fantasy leagues for the 2019-20 campaign.
