Schmidt had four assists representing his point total over seven games in the series loss to the Sharks.

All of Schmidt's offensive production transpired between Games 2-4. With further consideration to the 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) he produced in the regular season -- spanning 61 contests after he returned from a PED-related suspension -- the power-play defenseman should continue to be met with universal interest in fantasy leagues for the 2019-20 campaign.