Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Seeing increased ice time
Schmidt is averaging just under 25 minutes of ice time per game, including 2:40 on the power play, during his team's historic playoff run.
The Golden Knight are just one game away from making a Stanley Cup appearance in their first ever NHL season, and Nate Schmidt is a huge reason why. His 24:56 of ice time during the playoffs is up from his 22:14 average during the regular season, and he's seeing nearly a full minute more per game during the man advantage. The 26-year-old blueliner has a pair of goals and six points during the playoffs and he should maintain his spot on the top defensive pair from here on out.
