Holden posted an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.
Holden helped out on Mark Stone's opening tally in the first period. The 34-year-old Holden has impressed in his three appearances so far -- he's racked up three assists and 10 hits in a third-pairing role. While he shouldn't be counted on for much offense, the Golden Knights will want the Alberta native in the lineup for his steadying veteran presence.
