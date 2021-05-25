Holden posted an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Holden helped out on Mark Stone's opening tally in the first period. The 34-year-old Holden has impressed in his three appearances so far -- he's racked up three assists and 10 hits in a third-pairing role. While he shouldn't be counted on for much offense, the Golden Knights will want the Alberta native in the lineup for his steadying veteran presence.