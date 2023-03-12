Holden scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Holden tallied his second goal of the campaign at 15:44 of the third period. The 35-year-old's offense has found a new level lately with three points over his last two games while working on the third pairing with Jakob Chychrun. It's unlikely to lead to power-play time for Holden, but the defenseman seems to have an edge over Erik Brannstrom to stay in the lineup. Holden has 15 points, 56 shots on net, 67 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 54 appearances.