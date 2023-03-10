Holden notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Holden set up the Senators' first two goals, scored by Shane Pinto and Jakob Chychrun. Both of Holden's assists came on passes around the top of the circles. The 35-year-old defenseman has been in competition with Erik Brannstrom for a third-pairing role since Chychrun was brought in from Arizona. Holden has 14 points, 55 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 67 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 53 contests overall, serving as more of a defensive-minded veteran option for head coach D.J. Smith.