Holden logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Holden set up Artem Zub on the empty-netter in the third period. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Holden. He's been in a third-pairing role lately, so his chances for offense will remain limited unless he gets promoted to a better spot in the lineup. The 35-year-old defenseman has seven points, 36 shots on net, 49 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 36 outings.