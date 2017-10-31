Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Designated for IR
Dansk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Dansk becomes the third Vegas netminder on injured reserve along with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower body). With just two remaining goalies under contract, the Golden Knights were forced to make an emergency recall of Dylan Ferguson from his junior team. Prior to getting hurt, Dansk was off to a phenomenal start, winning each of his three appearances in goal -- including a 32-save shutout over Colorado. By placing the Swede on injured reserve, he will miss at least a week, with Nov. 6 against Toronto the earliest he could return to action.
