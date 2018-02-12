Nosek (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Monday also marked the first time on the ice for Nosek since he suffered the injury against the Predators on Jan. 16. Though he was practicing without contact, the former Red Wing spent the session skating on the team's third line, which is likely where he'll play when he makes his return. Vegas next plays Tuesday against Chicago, and though the team will probably want him to take contact before throwing him into game action, his addition to the active roster is a positive sign.