Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Activated from IR
Nosek (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Monday also marked the first time on the ice for Nosek since he suffered the injury against the Predators on Jan. 16. Though he was practicing without contact, the former Red Wing spent the session skating on the team's third line, which is likely where he'll play when he makes his return. Vegas next plays Tuesday against Chicago, and though the team will probably want him to take contact before throwing him into game action, his addition to the active roster is a positive sign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Heading home for evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Finding consistent playing time•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Breaks scoring drought with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Multi-point effort help secures victory•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Selected by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...