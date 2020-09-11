Nosek (undisclosed) left Thursday's Game 3 versus the Stars in the second period and did not return, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek played only 4:56 in the contest before he was forced to go to the Golden Knights' locker room with an unknown injury. He didn't return to the bench for the third period or overtime. Nosek has already missed 10 games during the playoffs with injuries, but it's unclear if this is a new issue or an aggravation of a past ailment. His status for Saturday's Game 4 is uncertain -- if Nosek can't play, Nick Cousins will likely draw back into the lineup.