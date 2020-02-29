Nosek (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Friday's game against the Sabres, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After the game, head coach Pete DeBoer didn't provide an update on Nosek's status, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Nosek was injured after taking a couple of hits during Friday's contest. An update should surface prior to Sunday's game against the Kings, which should clarify his timeline to return to the ice.