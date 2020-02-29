Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Injured early in Friday's game
Nosek (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Friday's game against the Sabres, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
After the game, head coach Pete DeBoer didn't provide an update on Nosek's status, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Nosek was injured after taking a couple of hits during Friday's contest. An update should surface prior to Sunday's game against the Kings, which should clarify his timeline to return to the ice.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Pair of points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Tallies 10th point•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Supplies helper in OT thriller•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Shows physical side•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Gets back in goal column•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Snaps long point drought with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.