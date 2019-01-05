Golden Knights' Tye McGinn: Pens minor-league deal with Vegas
McGinn signed a minor-league deal with AHL Chicago on Friday, TSN reports.
McGinn, 28, is the brother of Jamie (Florida) and Brock McGinn (Carolina). The former was drafted by the Flyers in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2010 draft, and he's since produced 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) over 89 games between the Flyers, Sharks, Coyotes and Lightning. Still, he won't have any fantasy value unless he can parlay his minor-league deal into another NHL contract.
