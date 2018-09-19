Fucale will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Avalanche.

Fucale spent last season in the Canadiens' minor-league system. His time there wasn't very impressive, posting a .890 save percentage through 18 games with AHL Laval and a .913 save percentage in 11 games with ECHL Brampton. He's a risky DFS option in the preseason opener.

