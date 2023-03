Fucale was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

The move was made necessary when Darcy Kuemper suffered an upper-body injury during practice Saturday. Fucale was 19-10-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .899 save percentage in 33 AHL games before his recall. Look for Fucale to back up Charlie Lindgren versus Minnesota on Sunday, if Kuemper is unable to go.