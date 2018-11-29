Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Lands on IR
Fleury (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Fleury will miss a third straight contest Friday, when the Hurricanes play host to the Ducks. The defenseman will ultimately be reevaluated to determine if he's fit to travel to California for games against the Kings, Sharks and Ducks, respectively.
