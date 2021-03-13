Fleury has failed to crack the scoresheet in 22 games this season.

The seventh overall pick in the 2014 Entry Draft, Fleury was originally considered a budding offensive defenseman after scoring 134 points over four seasons with the WHL Red Deer Rebels from 2012 to 2016. However, now in his fourth season with the Hurricanes, he has yet to find his footing offensively with just 23 points in 154 combined games. This season, he's averaging roughly 14 minutes of ice time on the Canes' fourth line, and has frequently been a healthy scratch. Bottom line, Fleury should not be on anyone's fantasy roster right now.