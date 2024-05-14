Drury registered two even-strength assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Drury had the primary helper on Jordan Martinook's third-period tally that put Carolina up by two. Drury also added a secondary helper on Martin Necas' empty-net goal that sealed the win for the Hurricanes. It was the first two points of the series for Drury and also his first multi-point outing of the postseason. In addition, the 24-year-old had three shots, two blocks, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 10:28 of ice time. Drury is up to one goal and four assists with a plus-6 rating in 10 contests so far this postseason.