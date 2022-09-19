Gardiner (hip) won't be in attendance for training camp and is slated to start another year on long-term injured reserve, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

This latest news refutes an earlier report that Gardiner was fit and available for the upcoming season. The fact that the blueliner won't be available seems to explain the club's decision to bring in Calvin de Haan on a professional tryout agreement. Considering Gardiner already spent last season on LTIR, this would seem to be the end of the Minnesota native's playing career.