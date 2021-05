Gardiner served as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against Columbus.

Gardiner has been in and out of the lineup all season, recording just eight points in 25 games to date. With the acquisition of Finnish rearguard Jani Hakanpaa from Anaheim at the trade deadline, Gardiner is currently the odd man out on the Canes' blue line. He should not be on anyone's fantasy roster right now.