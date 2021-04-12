site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hurricanes-jake-gardiner-back-to-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Back to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardiner was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Detroit.
Gardiner will be in the lineup for a second straight game after missing the previous 15 contests with a back injury. The veteran blueliner has seven assists in 18 games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read