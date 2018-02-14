Play

Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Buries two against Kings

Skinner scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

This was Skinner's first multi-point showing since Dec. 21, and it improved him to just 18 tallies and 17 helpers for the campaign. It's been a disappointing follow up to last year's 37-goal, 63-point showing. However, Skinner has now marked the scoresheet in three consecutive games, so this could prove to be a buy-low spot. Additionally, if he's floating around on any waiver wires, there's likely still positive regression ahead of his 9.1 shooting percentage.

