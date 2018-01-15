Wallmark was sent to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

The Swede only played in one contest during his most recent stint in the NHL, logging 10:01 of ice time while skating with the third line. Wallmark has been extremely productive in the minors the last two seasons totaling 69 points (31 goals, 38 assists) in 87 games, and will likely remain on the shortlist if Carolina is in need of a depth forward.