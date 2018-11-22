Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Picks up apple in victory
Wallmark managed a primary assist in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs.
Wallmark was technically credited with the apple, but it was more about fellow rookie Andrei Svechnikov chasing down a loose puck that belted along the side boards and tucking it into an empty net. Still, points are points, and Wallmark is up to six of those through 21 games this season. By no means is he tipping the scales in fantasy contests, but the Swede does get ice time on the No. 2 power-play unit to make him a rather sneaky option most nights.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rare assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Suits up for season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Inks two-year deal with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Returned to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...