Wallmark managed a primary assist in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Wallmark was technically credited with the apple, but it was more about fellow rookie Andrei Svechnikov chasing down a loose puck that belted along the side boards and tucking it into an empty net. Still, points are points, and Wallmark is up to six of those through 21 games this season. By no means is he tipping the scales in fantasy contests, but the Swede does get ice time on the No. 2 power-play unit to make him a rather sneaky option most nights.