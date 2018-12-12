Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Leaves with upper-body injury
Ferland won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs after suffering an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland returned Tuesday from a four-game absence due to a concussion, but he was injured on his eighth shift in the first period and was ruled out quickly. It's not a good sign for the 26-year-old, and he'll look to heal before Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Expect an update after Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Out again Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Not in lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Will return to face Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...