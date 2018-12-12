Ferland won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs after suffering an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland returned Tuesday from a four-game absence due to a concussion, but he was injured on his eighth shift in the first period and was ruled out quickly. It's not a good sign for the 26-year-old, and he'll look to heal before Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Expect an update after Tuesday's contest.