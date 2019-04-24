Ferland (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Ferland will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to the upper-body injury he suffered during last Monday's Game 3 win over Washington and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup. The 27-year-old winger can only hope his comrades will be able to pull off the upset in Game 7 in order to give him a chance to rejoin the action during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Islanders.