Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: No go for elimination game
Ferland (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Ferland will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to the upper-body injury he suffered during last Monday's Game 3 win over Washington and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup. The 27-year-old winger can only hope his comrades will be able to pull off the upset in Game 7 in order to give him a chance to rejoin the action during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Islanders.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Remains out of action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Status for Monday uncertain•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Return not imminent•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Won't return Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ejected in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Closing in on 40 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...