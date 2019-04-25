Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Status uncertain Friday
Ferland (upper body) is in doubt for Friday's Game 1 meeting with the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland missed the last four games due to his upper-body issue and should be considered a game-time call for Game 1. The winger was pointless in his three playoff outings, which shouldn't come as a shock considering he averaged a mere 6:57 of ice time. With Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) and Jordan Martinook (lower body) also questionable Friday, the Canes promoted Clark Bishop from the minors.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: No go for elimination game•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Remains out of action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Status for Monday uncertain•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Return not imminent•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Won't return Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ejected in Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...