Ferland (upper body) is in doubt for Friday's Game 1 meeting with the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland missed the last four games due to his upper-body issue and should be considered a game-time call for Game 1. The winger was pointless in his three playoff outings, which shouldn't come as a shock considering he averaged a mere 6:57 of ice time. With Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) and Jordan Martinook (lower body) also questionable Friday, the Canes promoted Clark Bishop from the minors.