Di Giuseppe was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Di Giuseppe initially stuck around with the Hurricanes after clearing waivers in mid-October, but his luck has run out with the NHL club. The 25-year-old winger has drawn into just two contests this season for Carolina, failing to record a point while racking up four penalty minutes. He fared rather well at the AHL last season and will look to recapture that success in 2018-19 for a potential recall later in the season.