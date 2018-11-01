Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Sent to AHL
Di Giuseppe was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Di Giuseppe initially stuck around with the Hurricanes after clearing waivers in mid-October, but his luck has run out with the NHL club. The 25-year-old winger has drawn into just two contests this season for Carolina, failing to record a point while racking up four penalty minutes. He fared rather well at the AHL last season and will look to recapture that success in 2018-19 for a potential recall later in the season.
