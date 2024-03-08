Di Giuseppe scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Di Giuseppe hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Nov. 18, a span of 26 contests without a point. He was also scratched for 20 games during his lengthy slump, which was brought to a close with the game-winning goal Thursday. The 30-year-old has four goals, nine points, 48 shots on net, 81 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 45 appearances. While he saw some top-six usage early in the season, it's unlikely he gets back in that role any time soon.