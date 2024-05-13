Di Giuseppe (personal) will not play Sunday against Edmonton, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Di Giuseppe missed Sunday's practice and will now be absent for at least one game, though the team hasn't provided much information on when he's expected to return. He has one assist in eight playoff games and has been held scoreless over his last six contests. Linus Karlsson will dress in his absence Sunday.
