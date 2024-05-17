Di Giuseppe scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.
Di Giuseppe had missed the last two contests while with his growing family as he welcomed a son into the world. The 30-year-old was clearly inspired, as he scored off a turnover in the second period for his first career playoff goal. The forward has two points, five shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine playoff appearances, though he's been limited to bottom-six minutes.
