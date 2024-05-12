Di Giuseppe (personal) was away from the team Sunday, putting his availability for Sunday's Game 3 against the Oilers in question, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Di Giuseppe has one assist through eight games so far in the postseason while averaging 10:11 of ice time. Either Nils Aman or Vasily Podkolzin would likely enter the lineup if Di Giuseppe is unavailable Sunday.
