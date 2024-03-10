Di Giuseppe scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Di Giuseppe went from a 26-game point drought to goals in consecutive contests after bending the twine in the first period. The 30-year-old is getting another look in the lineup as a physical option in the bottom six while Dakota Joshua (upper body) is out. Di Giuseppe has five goals, five assists, 50 shots on net, 82 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 46 appearances this season.