Di Giuseppe (personal) won't play Tuesday in Game 4 versus Edmonton, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Di Giuseppe, who will miss his second straight contest, is expected to rejoin the team at Wednesday's practice. He has registered one assist, two shots on goal and 26 hits in eight outings this postseason. Once he is available to return, Di Giuseppe may replace Linus Karlsson or Nils Alman in the lineup.