Di Giuseppe (personal) won't play Tuesday in Game 4 versus Edmonton, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Di Giuseppe, who will miss his second straight contest, is expected to rejoin the team at Wednesday's practice. He has registered one assist, two shots on goal and 26 hits in eight outings this postseason. Once he is available to return, Di Giuseppe may replace Linus Karlsson or Nils Alman in the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Absent from practice•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Offers helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Ends long drought with game-winner•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Ready to rock•