Di Giuseppe registered an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators in Game 2.
Di Giuseppe didn't play much down the stretch, but he's been in the lineup over Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Aman through two playoff contests. In 51 regular-season outings, Di Giuseppe registered 10 points, 52 shots on net, 36 PIM and 94 hits. He'll likely stay in a bottom-six role during the postseason, if he's able to maintain his place in the lineup.
