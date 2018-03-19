Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Picks up rare goal
Van Riemsdyk scored the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders on Sunday.
It's only his second goal and 12th point of the season, so he was one of the last choices to break through with the important score. In fact, he went 41 games without a goal and scored just four points during that stretch. Van Riemsdyk has never been much of a scorer, but his shooting percentage was more than three times higher last season what it is this season. If it's any consolation, though, van Riemsdyk has a career-high 98 shots on goal in 2017-18.
