Van Riemsdyk underwent surgery on his left shoulder Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months.

Van Riemsdyk's absence won't hurt Carolina offensively, as he went scoreless in eight playoff appearances before suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's Game 3 against the Islanders, but it will undoubtedly be felt in the defensive end, as he fulfilled a vital role as a trustworthy bottom-pairing defender. The Hurricanes will now be forced to turn to the much less experienced Haydn Fleury and Jake Bean for the remainder of their playoff run.