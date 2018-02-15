Islanders' Alan Quine: No goals this season

Quine has yet to score and only has three assists in 21 games this season.

Quine started the season on injured reserve with an upper body injury and hasn't been able to get into the lineup on a consistent basis. He has been a healthy scratch for six of the past seven games and only has one point since Dec. 1.

