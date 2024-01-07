Lee notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lee helped out on a Mathew Barzal goal in the first period. With a goal and an assist over the last two games, Lee appears to be bouncing back from his four-game point drought. The 33-year-old winger is in a good spot on the Islanders' productive top line. For the season, Lee has 17 points, 96 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances.