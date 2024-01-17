Lee collected two goals in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Lee could only do so much. He tried his best to carry the load for his team but his two goals and six shots on goal were not quite enough. After tying up the game 1-1 late in the first period, he put one past Connor Hellebuyck early in the third for his 13th on the year but the Islanders could not come up with the equalizer. The Jets eventually finished the game on an empty-net goal. Lee ended with two PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating in 16:09 TOI.