Bardreau was waived by the Islanders on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Bardreau hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2019-20, so he was never expected to make the Isles' Opening Night roster. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2022-23 season in the minors.
More News
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Shipped back to minors•
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Added to active roster•
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Joins taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Placed on waivers•
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Signs two-year deal with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Headed to big club•