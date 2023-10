Cholowski was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Cholowski recorded a goal and 38 points in 67 contests with AHL Bridgeport in 2022-23. He's contributed 10 goals and 30 points in 117 career NHL games. The 25-year-old will probably start the season back with Bridgeport if he clears waivers.