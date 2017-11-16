The emergency recall for Ho-Sang has been terminated and changed to a regular recall.

Ho-Sang was on emergency recall due to the leg injury to Anthony Beauvillier. Now that Beauvillier is able to return to the lineup Thursday, the Isles either had to send Ho-Sang back to Bridgeport of the AHL or make the recall change. The season ending shoulder injury to Nikolai Kulemin has made the decision easier for the team and Ho-Sang will lineup up Thursday with Beauvillier and Brock Nelson on the third line.