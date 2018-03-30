Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Upsets team
Ho-Sang didn't hold back about his unhappiness with the organization in an interview Thursday, Newsday reports.
Ho-Sang feels the team has unfairly pinned the blame on him for their defensive problems this year. He pointed out that the team is last in the league in goals against and that he only played 22 games this season. While Ho-Sang may have a point and he probably should've been given a second chance this season, it's rare that criticizing the coach and management gets you what you want. Ho-Sang slipped in his draft year because of what most teams considered a poor attitude and piping up about his unhappiness is probably not the way to get back in the Islanders' good graces. A change of scenery may be needed for both parties here.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: No timetable for return•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Experiencing growing pains•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Loaned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Emergency recall terminated•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returns to practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...