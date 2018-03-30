Ho-Sang didn't hold back about his unhappiness with the organization in an interview Thursday, Newsday reports.

Ho-Sang feels the team has unfairly pinned the blame on him for their defensive problems this year. He pointed out that the team is last in the league in goals against and that he only played 22 games this season. While Ho-Sang may have a point and he probably should've been given a second chance this season, it's rare that criticizing the coach and management gets you what you want. Ho-Sang slipped in his draft year because of what most teams considered a poor attitude and piping up about his unhappiness is probably not the way to get back in the Islanders' good graces. A change of scenery may be needed for both parties here.