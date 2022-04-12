Bellows (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bellows has often been a healthy scratch anyways, so this won't make much of a difference for fantasy managers. The 23-year-old will be out of the lineup for his sixth straight game Tuesday, though a return to practice or warmups down the line will indicate he's cleared his illness.
