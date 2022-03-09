Bellows has failed to register a point in his last four games for the Islanders.

Bellows is getting another extended run of playing time for the Islanders as he has played in 10 straight games, but he only has one goal and three assists in those contests. Those numbers are less than ideal, but with the Islanders season all but over, it would still make sense for coach Barry Trotz to keep Bellows in the lineup to that the Islanders can finally see if there is a place in the organization for this former first-round pick or if they should move on from him during the offseason.