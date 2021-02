Komarov was designated for waivers Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Considering Komarov has played in six of the team's last seven games, this should be considered a technical move that will allow the organization to continue moving the winger between the active roster and taxi squad. The 34-year-old Russian is still looking for his first point of the year, having generated just six shots, five PIM and 15 hits while averaging 12:05 of ice time in those six contests.