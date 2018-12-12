Islanders' Leo Komarov: Ready to roll
Komarov (undisclosed) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov will slot into his usual spot Wednesday, skating with Ross Johnston and Valtteri Filppula on the Islanders' third line. The veteran forward has only totaled 30 points in 103 appearances over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Status coming down to wire•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Does a bit of everything Thursday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Registers two points in win•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Destined for Long Island•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Knee reinjury revealed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...