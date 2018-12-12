Komarov (undisclosed) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov will slot into his usual spot Wednesday, skating with Ross Johnston and Valtteri Filppula on the Islanders' third line. The veteran forward has only totaled 30 points in 103 appearances over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.