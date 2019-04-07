Islanders' Matt Martin: Scores empty netter

Martin potted his sixth goal of the season into an empty net as the Islanders defeated the Capitals 3-0 on Saturday.

The victory means the Isles will host the Penguins in the first-round of the playoffs that will likely start either Wednesday or Thursday. While the Islanders would love Martin to chip in a goal or two during the series, his main job will be to hit Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and any other Penguin that he possibly can in order to wear them down over a long series.